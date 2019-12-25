2 hospitalized after roll-over crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized after a roll-over crash Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

A 28-year-old man was driving south about noon in the 5500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old woman, Chicago police said.

The woman's vehicle flipped over and came to a stop after hitting a median, police said.

The woman and a 38-year-old man in the passenger seat were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with "minor injuries," police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Police said the man behind the wheel of the other vehicle refused medical attention.

He was cited for following a vehicle too closely and driving with no insurance, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkcar crashlake shore drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple wins car to help care for sons with rare neurological disease
Aurora family violently robbed in Mexico
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Kids of slain Englewood anti-violence activist moms showered with Christmas gifts
Man dies in South Side crash after fleeing officers, beating woman: police
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
Hundreds of veterans honored at holiday dinner on Christmas Eve
Tips to keep smart devices safe during holiday travel
Bocce courts in Highwood attract the world's best for women's championship
Christmas Eve shoppers enjoy unseasonably mild weather
Drinking coffee could offset holiday weight gain, study says
More TOP STORIES News