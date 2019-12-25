2 hospitalized after roll-over crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized after a roll-over crash Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.A 28-year-old man was driving south about noon in the 5500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old woman, Chicago police said.The woman's vehicle flipped over and came to a stop after hitting a median, police said.The woman and a 38-year-old man in the passenger seat were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with "minor injuries," police said. Their conditions were stabilized.Police said the man behind the wheel of the other vehicle refused medical attention.He was cited for following a vehicle too closely and driving with no insurance, police said.