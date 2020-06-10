2 hospitalized in critical condition after Albany Park carbon monoxide leak, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a carbon monoxide leak in Albany Park Tuesday night.

Crews responded to a residence in the 3900-block of West Ainslie Street around 8:30 p.m.


Police said a 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were found unresponsive in the residence due to high levels of carbon monoxide. They were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in critical condition.

No details about the victims or the cause of the carbon monoxide leak have been released. An investigation is ongoing.
