2 hurt, 1 killed in wrong-way Dan Ryan crash near 63rd; SB traffic diverted to express lanes: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Dan Ryan Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.State police responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 63rd Street just before 11 a.m. for a reported crash involving three vehicles.Preliminary reports indicate a car was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes, when it hit a commercial vehicle and then another passenger car head-on, police said.The driver of the wrong-way car and the front-seat passenger of the other passenger car were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the car that was hit was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.The passenger in the car that was hit later died, according to Claudia Sandoval, who said she was the passenger's daughter. She identified the victim as Teresa Sandoval of Bridgeport.State police confirmed one person had died after the crash.Claudia Sandoval said her mother and father were headed to breakfast, as they normally do every Saturday morning. She said her father saw the wrong-way driver come at them at what appeared to be 100 mph.All southbound traffic on the Dan Ryan was diverted to the express lanes, while police investigated the crash.