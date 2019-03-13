2 hurt, 1 seriously, in Gresham drive by shooting

CHICAGO -- Two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in the South Side Gresham.

They were standing on a corner at 5:23 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina when people fired shots from a Nissan, according to Chicago police.

An 18-year-old woman was struck in the chest and rushed to Christ Medial Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
