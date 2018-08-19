2 hurt, 60 rescued from Cicero apartment building fire

Firefighters in west suburban Cicero rescued 60 residents from a fire at a multi-unit apartment building Sunday morning, fire officials said.The fire took place in a three-story building at Eureka Apartments in the 1600-block of South 50th Court at about 6:30 a.m., fire officials said.The fire started in a second floor apartment and spread to the back of the building, consumed the back wooden porch and spread to the third floor.Two residents, a man and a woman, were transported to hospitals with minor injuries. Firefighters also rescued six cats."This is a terrible fire that could have done far more damage to lives and I am just proud of how fast the firefighters got there to constrain fire," said Cicero Fire Chief Dominick Buscemi.Cicero officials are working with the families to find temporary housing.