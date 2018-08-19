2 hurt, 60 rescued from Cicero apartment building fire

Inside a burned apartment in Cicero. Fire officials said 60 people were rescued from the multi-unit building in the 1600-block of South 50th Court (Cicero Fire Department)

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters in west suburban Cicero rescued 60 residents from a fire at a multi-unit apartment building Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The fire took place in a three-story building at Eureka Apartments in the 1600-block of South 50th Court at about 6:30 a.m., fire officials said.

The fire started in a second floor apartment and spread to the back of the building, consumed the back wooden porch and spread to the third floor.

Two residents, a man and a woman, were transported to hospitals with minor injuries. Firefighters also rescued six cats.

"This is a terrible fire that could have done far more damage to lives and I am just proud of how fast the firefighters got there to constrain fire," said Cicero Fire Chief Dominick Buscemi.

Cicero officials are working with the families to find temporary housing.
