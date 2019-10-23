2 hurt in drive-by pellet gun shooting near Illinois Institute of Technology

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people were injured after what they believe was a drive-by pellet gun shooting.

Police said both victims were walking in the 3400-block of South State Street shortly before 5 p.m. when a gray-colored vehicle drove by and fired shots from what is believed to be a pellet gun.

The first victim, who police said was an 18-21 year old man, was wounded in the groin area. He refused medical attention and also refused to cooperate with the police investigation.

The second victim is a 77-year-old man who police said heard a popping sound in the back of his head and then realized he was bleeding.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition for treatment, and was later released.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
