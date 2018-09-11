2 in custody after 3 teens shot near high school in Burnside

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two people are in custody after three teenagers were shot near a Chicago charter school Monday, police said.
The victims were shot near Chatham Academy High School in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the teens were walking near 90th Street and South Langley Avenue when someone got out of a light-colored vehicle and fired several shots, police said. Chatham Academy High School, a Chicago Public School, is located in the same block.
Eyewitnesses described the terrifying moments when the unknown man in a blue mask got of the car and started shooting at a group of students.
"He just started shooting at one person... he was going in a circle. He started going in a circle," said witness Tierra Smith.
A 16-year-old boy was taken in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in his left leg and an 18-year-old man was struck in the right arm and left armpit. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 17-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 18-year-old was in serious condition.
Chatham's principal said two of them ran to the high school for help. Meanwhile CPS has not commented.
Police said it's unclear what led up to the shooting. Charges are pending against the two suspects in custody, police said.