Man with concealed carry license shoots at carjackers in Jefferson Park, 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were arrested after an attempted carjacking in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.
Police said the pair attempted to steal a woman's car around 7:15 a.m. in the 4800-block of North Moody Avenue when the woman's acquaintance saw one of them grab from their waistband.
The acquaintance, a 26-year-old man who had a valid concealed carry license, pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the carjackers but didn't hit anyone, police said.
One suspect was arrested a short distance away, and the other was arrested several hours later, police said.
