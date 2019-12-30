Man with concealed carry license shoots at carjackers in Jefferson Park, 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were arrested after an attempted carjacking in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.Police said the pair attempted to steal a woman's car around 7:15 a.m. in the 4800-block of North Moody Avenue when the woman's acquaintance saw one of them grab from their waistband.The acquaintance, a 26-year-old man who had a valid concealed carry license, pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the carjackers but didn't hit anyone, police said.One suspect was arrested a short distance away, and the other was arrested several hours later, police said.No one else was hurt in the crash. No charges have been filed.