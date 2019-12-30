CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been arrested after a carjacking and crash in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.
Police said the carjackers crashed in the 4800-block of North Moody Avenue. One suspect was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. The other suspect was taken to a police district.
No one else was hurt in the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
2 in custody after carjacking, crash in Jefferson Park
