2 juvenile suspects in custody after stolen Robbins squad car crashes on Bishop Ford Freeway

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. -- Two juvenile female suspects are in custody after a crash involving a stolen Robbins police car Wednesday on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the South Side.The stolen squad car rear-ended another vehicle at 1:03 p.m. on northbound I-94 near 115th Street, according to Robbins spokesman Sean Howard and Illinois State Police. Three people got out of the stolen car and ran away.Two female juveniles are in custody at Roseland Community Hospital, Howard said. It's unclear if the third person is considered a suspect.The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended refused medical treatment, according to Howard.The squad car was secured at the crash scene, Howard said. The extent of the damage was not clear, but he described the crash as a "minor fender-bender."A Robbins police officer left the unmarked silver 2000 Chevrolet Impala running about 10:45 a.m. while he ran in to buy lunch at the restaurant at 14601 S. Pulaski Road, according to Howard. While the officer was inside, two females got in and drove off.Howard said it is "pretty standard" procedure for officers to leave vehicles running while entering an establishment to buy food in case they need to quickly return to the vehicle and drive away in the event of an emergency.Investigators do not believe the suspects were aware they were taking a police car, according to Howard. He said the car is "totally unmarked" and has no lights, siren, police computer, weapons or badge inside."There's nothing inside the car that would indicate that it's a police vehicle," Howard said.The theft was recorded on security cameras at the McDonald's and police are reviewing the video, Howard said.