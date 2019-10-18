2 in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into Harvey house

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are in custody and a third remains on the loose after a police said a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in south suburban Harvey Friday morning.Metra police spotted the stolen vehicle at 5:12 a.m. at 159th Street and Park Avenue and began to pursue the vehicle, which crashed into a home at 159th Street and Dixie Highway.Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene, including one who had to be pulled from the wreckage by a responding officer. A third suspect fled on foot and is not in custody.