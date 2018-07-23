2 in custody after suspicious death in Lake Villa

Two persons of interest are in police custody in connection with the death of a man in Lake Villa Saturday. (WLS)

Lake Villa Police said they were called to the 300-block of East Grand Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an injured person. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

The man's death is being considered suspicious because of his injuries.

Investigators said it appears to be an isolated incident.

The Lake Villa Police Department and Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
