2 in custody after fleeing traffic stop, hitting officer with vehicle in Washington Park

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after they tried fleeing a traffic stop and hit two vehicles and a Chicago police officer Sunday in Washington Park on the South Side.

Officers tried stopping a sedan after it ran a stop sign at about 8:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago police said. The driver tried to flee but hit a parked vehicle.

As officers approached the sedan, the driver put the car into reverse and hit one of them when they tried to open the side door, police said. The driver sped off to the 9900 block of South Halsted where it hit another vehicle in traffic.

A male and female tried running away but were taken into custody after a short chase, police said. The officer who was hurt was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington parkcar crashpolice officer injuredtraffic stopchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois previously owned helicopter involved in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
CPD officers credit Narcan with saving man's life on West Side
School coaches, family members among victims in chopper crash with Bryant
Man accused of tampering with gas line at Kane Co. home
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday
Family affair: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
Bears to hike season ticket prices in 2020
Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain
More TOP STORIES News