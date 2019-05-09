2 in custody for Argyle Red Line shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people are in custody in relation to the shooting at the Argyle CTA Red Line station on Monday.

They released surveillance images of the suspects earlier Wednesday.

Chicago police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the Argyle CTA Red Line station.



Police said the two men walked onto the station's platform at about 4 p.m. Monday and specifically targeted two other men at the station and shot them.

A 41-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to his thigh, while a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the abdomen and back.

RELATED: CTA Red Line Argyle shooting injures 2, Chicago police say

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and dark ripped jeans and green shoes. The second suspect had short dreads and was wearing a light-colored Tommy Hilfiger hooded jacket, blue pants with white stripes on the side and white and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8261.
