2 in custody in connection with beating death of 9-month-old in Chicago Lawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the beating death of a 9-month-old boy on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

Josue Juarez was found unresponsive on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday. He was beaten to death, according to an autopsy.

Chicago police said the infant was found unresponsive when EMS arrived Saturday night to an apartment building at 60th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

A 9-month-old boy found unresponsive on Chicago's Southwest Side was beaten to death Saturday, according to an autopsy.



The boy was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said hospital staff told them he had signs of extensive trauma to his body.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide on Sunday.

An autopsy revealed that he died of blunt head trauma and child abuse. Charges were pending Monday, a Chicago police spokesman said.

Mona Lisa Castaneda lives in the building where Josue was found unresponsive.

"I am very sad today because I used to watch this baby and yesterday, I saw them taking the baby out," Castaneda said.

She said the boy was born premature and had recently come home from the hospital.

"I never expected this," Castaneda said. "For me, it is a shock. I'm still in shock. I'm crying. I'm sad."

She said the person responsible needs to be held accountable.

Castaneda put up a cross outside the apartment building in memory of Josue.

"I feel like the baby needed peace," she said.

An investigation into the infant's death is ongoing, police said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is also looking into the case.

DCFS said they haven't had any prior contact with the family.
