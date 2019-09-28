11-year-old among 2 wounded in I-80/94 shooting

INDIANA -- A shooting on Interstate 80/94 Friday wounded two people including an 11-year-old in northwestern Indiana.About 5:30 p.m., state troopers responded to calls of shots fired in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Burr Street, Indiana State police said. There they found a gray Kia carrying four people that had multiple bullet holes.An investigation found that the Kia was westbound on I-80/94 in the left lane when a dark-colored crossover-typed vehicle pulled alongside it and fired multiple shots into the Kia, police said. As both vehicles continued westbound, they weaved in and out of traffic and additional shots were fired.A passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Gary, was hit multiple times in his legs, police said. A front seat passenger, an 11-year-old, was struck once in the leg, while the other two occupants were not injured.Both the 23-year-old and the 11-year-old were taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Two additional cars, a Ford Focus and a Subaru Outback, each with one occupant, were struck once but no one was injured, police said.Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a case of road rage.Indiana State police are investigating.