2 injured, 1 critically, in West Side crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two drivers were injured, one critically, after a crash on the West Side Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two drivers were injured, one critically, after a crash on the West Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said a Ford Mustang was traveling north in the 1000-block of South Cicero Avenue at a high rate of speed when it hit a bump in the road and lost control. The Mustang crossed the median and hit a semi-truck at about 3:47 a.m.

The driver of the Mustang was transported to Stroger Hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Loretto Hospital for shoulder pain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtrafficChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student
Jury selection in Van Dyke murder trial to begin Wednesday
Rahm Emanuel getting back to business after announcing he is not running for re-election
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid with scattered afternoon showers
Mother of missing Florida toddler charged in his murder
Skimming device found on ATM vestibule door in Noble Square
Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop in Virginia
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
Show More
O'Hare Oasis over Tri-State Tollway now closed for good
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Police: 2 year old shot in the head in Gary
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
More News