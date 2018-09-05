2 injured, 1 critically, in West Side crash

Two drivers were injured, one critically, after a crash on the West Side Wednesday morning.Chicago police said a Ford Mustang was traveling north in the 1000-block of South Cicero Avenue at a high rate of speed when it hit a bump in the road and lost control. The Mustang crossed the median and hit a semi-truck at about 3:47 a.m.The driver of the Mustang was transported to Stroger Hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Loretto Hospital for shoulder pain.