2 injured, 6 cars, building damaged in Streamwood crash

At least two people were injured after a car crashed into a banquet hall in Streamwood.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
At least two people were seriously hurt after a car crashed into a banquet hall in north suburban Streamwood Friday.

According to ABC7 news partner The Daily Herald, witnesses saw a ride-share driver hit a valet attendant and a bystander after dropping off passengers at the Seville banquet hall on South Barrington Road. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The driver then crashed into the front door of the hall and plowed into several other cars. At least six vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The two victims were still in the hospital as of Saturday morning.

It is unknown what caused the driver to accelerate into the building, victims or cars.
