2 injured after car crashes into Evanston McDonald's

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured after a car crashed into an Evanston McDonald's Thursday morning and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The crash occurred in the 1100-block of West Howard Street.

Evanston police said two people sustained minor injures because of the crash. Police said the car was leaking fuel.

Traffic on Howard Street is shut down from Ridge to Asbury avenues.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstoncar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Pilsen woman strangled on SW Side, authorities say
VIDEO: Woman snatches 4-year-old from L.A. McDonald's
Man, 41, killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
Rescheduled Rolling Stones tour kicks off in Chicago in June
4-year-old boy, woman critically injured in Park Manor fire
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with potential of severe storms Thursday
Firefighter killed, three injured in shooting
Show More
'Game of Thrones' fans sign petition to remake final season
Manager: Britney Spears may never perform again
Metal beam crashes through windshield
Dedicated law enforcement teams target Illinois' revoked gun license owners
Major overhaul of Illinois gun card program would require fingerprinting
More TOP STORIES News