2 injured after car crashes into Evanston McDonald's

Avoid the area of Howard and Oakley due to a car in the building. pic.twitter.com/XHjIgWUKJm — Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) May 16, 2019

@EvanstonFD and @EvanstonPD are still working an active scene at Howard and Oakley. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5w42tg1oOm — Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) May 16, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured after a car crashed into an Evanston McDonald's Thursday morning and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.The crash occurred in the 1100-block of West Howard Street.Evanston police said two people sustained minor injures because of the crash. Police said the car was leaking fuel.Traffic on Howard Street is shut down from Ridge to Asbury avenues.