2 injured after carjackers cause 3-vehicle pileup on Dan Ryan

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police were looking for three people who ran up the exit ramp after crashing a stolen car early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 12:17 a.m., officers responded to a call about a three-vehicle pileup in the southbound lanes of I-94 near the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, according to Illinois State Police.

Three males dashed out of the car that spurred the crash and ran up the exit ramp to Wentworth Avenue, police said. The car they were in was stolen.

One person from each of the other two cars was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Illinois State Police were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
