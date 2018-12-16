2 injured after semitrailer, 2 vehicles collide on southbound Dan Ryan

Two women, ages 44 and 71, were critically injured in a crash involving a semi and two vehicles on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

CHICAGO --
A three-vehicle crash on Sunday morning involving a semitrailer on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway left two women injured.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. near 59th Street, according to Illinois State Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The circumstances of the crash

were not immediately known.

The women, ages 71 and 44, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, Fire Media Affairs said.

Local southbound lanes on Interstate 94 were closed while the damaged vehicles were being moved, according to state police.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.
