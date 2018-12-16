2 injured after semitrailer, 2 vehicles collide on southbound Dan Ryan

A three-vehicle crash on Sunday morning involving a semitrailer on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway left two women injured.The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. near 59th Street, according to Illinois State Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The circumstances of the crashwere not immediately known.The women, ages 71 and 44, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, Fire Media Affairs said.Local southbound lanes on Interstate 94 were closed while the damaged vehicles were being moved, according to state police.