Norco wildfire injures 2, burns 175 acres; Evacuation orders in place with containment at 20%

By and ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. -- Two people were injured after a wind-driven wildfire erupted Tuesday morning in Norco, quickly spreading to at least 175 acres and prompting mandatory evacuations orders, officials said.

The blaze, called the Mann Fire, started in the dry Santa Ana River bottom and was reported just before 10 a.m. near California Avenue and Grulla Court, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

The fire went on to threaten some 500 homes.

Officials said two people suffered non-life threatening injuries. Five properties also had minor damage to fencing and outbuildings.

Video from AIR7 HD showed flames approaching several hillside houses. Firefighters raced to protect the homes while helicopters performed water drops from overhead.
EMBED More News Videos

A wildfire erupted in the dry Santa Ana River bottom in Norco, quickly spreading to at least 100 acres and prompting mandatory evacuations orders, officials said.


Evacuation orders were issued for the area north of North Drive, from Crestview Drive to California Avenue; and the area north of Eighth Street, east of Pedly Avenue and south of the Santa Ana River bottom, the agency said.

Evacuation centers were established at Corona High School, 1150 West 10th Street in Corona, and Jurupa Valley High School, 10551 Bellgrave Ave. in Jurupa Valley.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norcoriverside countybrush firewildfirecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U Chicago Medical Center treating suspected COVID-19 case
Man shot to death during Roseland basketball game: CPD
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
State panel recommends Blagojevich be disbarred
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
9 hit with weapon, drug charges in Addison gang bust
Show More
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Chicago Archdiocese makes changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Congress held up on how to make eventual COVID-19 vaccine affordable for everyone
Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increase, snow falls overnight
World's best squash players compete for $500,000 prize at Windy City Open
More TOP STORIES News