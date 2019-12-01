2 injured in crash after police chase from NW Indiana to south suburbs

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured in a crash Sunday after leading police on a chase from northwest Indiana to the south suburbs.The suspects fled from police in Dyer, Indiana, and drove into Illinois, where they crashed about 1:05 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Rt. 394 to Lincoln Highway in the Ford Heights area, Illinois State Police said.The driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. A male passenger was also hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to survive.Dyer police did not immediately provide information about the incident that sparked the pursuit.