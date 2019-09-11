2 on motorcycle seriously injured in Crystal Lake hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody

Police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night in Crystal Lake that left a man and woman seriously injured. (Captured News)

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and woman on a motorcycle were seriously injured in a hit-and-run in north suburban Crystal Lake Tuesday night and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of Virginia Road and Berkshire Drive at about 7:37 p.m.

Investigators said a man was driving a motorcycle with a woman as his passenger when the motorcycle was hit by a red sedan. The man and woman were thrown from the motorcycle and the red sedan fled the scene westbound on Berkshire Drive, police said.

The man was taken to Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the woman was also transported to Condell Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said the driver of the red sedan was later taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Crystal Lake Police Department by sending the word CLPDTIP along with the information to 847411. Normal text messaging rates apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakehit and runmotorcycles
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, including woman inside South Side home, in drive-by shooting captured on video
New federal report reviews Aurora police response to mass shooting
ISP: Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway, outbound lanes reopen
US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, muggy with late storms Wednesday
2 shot while sitting on porch in Austin: police
Boy, 16, shot while on bike in Garfield Park
Show More
4 injured, 2 critically, in Near West Side shooting
9/11 survivor shares story with students ahead of 18th anniversary
Wisconsin man accused in illegal THC vaping cartridge scheme
'Threat Matrix' among new police tools in wake of Aurora mass shooting
Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on way to Burbank school
More TOP STORIES News