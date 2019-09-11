2 on motorcycle seriously injured in Crystal Lake hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and woman on a motorcycle were seriously injured in a hit-and-run in north suburban Crystal Lake Tuesday night and a suspect is in custody, police said.Authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of Virginia Road and Berkshire Drive at about 7:37 p.m.Investigators said a man was driving a motorcycle with a woman as his passenger when the motorcycle was hit by a red sedan. The man and woman were thrown from the motorcycle and the red sedan fled the scene westbound on Berkshire Drive, police said.The man was taken to Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the woman was also transported to Condell Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said the driver of the red sedan was later taken into custody.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Crystal Lake Police Department by sending the word CLPDTIP along with the information to 847411. Normal text messaging rates apply.