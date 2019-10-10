2 injured in drive-by shooting outside River Oaks Center Mall in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting near a mall in south suburban Calumet City on Thursday, an official said.The shooting occurred in the parking lot near the entrance of Macy's at the River Oaks Center Mall. The official said the since the shooting the doors to the mall have been locked down. A Macy's employee said the store remains on lockdown and no one has been able to go in or out.The two victims were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. No information about the victims, including their ages and genders, have been released.Officials said they are attempting to close the mall for the night. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.