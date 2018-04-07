2 injured in multi-vehicle crash after police stop

A driver crashed into multiple vehicles while fleeing from a police stop Saturday.

Two people were injured after a police chase ended in a multi-car crash Saturday, police said.Police said officers attempted to pull over a black Chevrolet driven by a 22-year-old man near the 800 block of East 77th Street. The driver fled and crashed into another vehicle driven by a 76-year-old woman."I was upstairs having a conversation with my grandmother, and I heard police sirens for a brief moment. And after a while, the sirens literally stopped and halted," said Frank Hunter, who lives near the accident site.Hunter said he ran outside when he heard the accident and saw officers with their guns pointed at the Chevrolet."They were telling everybody to stay back," Hunter said. "They was scared the first car was going to explode."Hunter said the officers called for the offender to keep his hands visible. Paramedics pulled the offender across the street after he exited the car, Hunter said.Moments later, flames became visible, Hunter said."It started smoking after the guy got out and then it caught ablaze, and by the time the fire department got here the whole front of the car was engulfed in flames," Hunter said.The man is in serious condition at a local hospital and the woman is in good condition at Stroger Hospital.Police have not said what prompted the traffic stop.