CTA Red Line Argyle shooting injures 2, Chicago police say

CTA Red and Purple Line trains are bypassing the Argyle station after two people were shot on the platform in the city's Uptown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot and one was critically injured on the platform of the CTA Red Line Argyle stop in the city's Uptown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

An investigation is ongoing, but at least initially police said it appears to have been a targeting shooting.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the elevated Argyle Station platform.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the back, belly, buttocks and groin, and taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said. A second man suffered a graze wound to his thigh and declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

People who work nearby said people at the station ran after hearing the gunfire. Witnesses heard several shots.

Police said they're searching for one gunman at this time.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the area around the shooting is heavily saturated in high definition crime cameras and detectives are currently reviewing digital evidence.

As of 7:50 p.m., Red Line trains have resumed making stops at the Argyle station.
