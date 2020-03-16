Chicago high-rise fire leaves 2 injured on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured after a South Side high-rise fire Monday morning, Chicago police said.
The fire occurred in a building in the 3400-block of South Rhodes Avenue.
A man was transported in critical condition with smoke inhalation to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
A woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in serious condition, police said.
The fire damaged three apartments in the building and a warming bus was sent to the scene with several people displaced by the fire.
