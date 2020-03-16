Chicago high-rise fire leaves 2 injured on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured after a South Side high-rise fire Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The fire occurred in a building in the 3400-block of South Rhodes Avenue.

A man was transported in critical condition with smoke inhalation to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The fire damaged three apartments in the building and a warming bus was sent to the scene with several people displaced by the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevilleapartment firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants closing Monday night to limit COVID-19 spread
Sheridan Academy closed after COVID-19 case; all Ill. to close Tuesday with free meals available at CPS schools
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Biden says he'll pick a female VP; Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too
Show More
Debate fact check: Examining claims from Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, spotty rain Monday
Does temperature matter when it comes to washing your hands?
COVID-19 will not delay Ill. election
Peace Corps evacuating volunteers worldwide amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News