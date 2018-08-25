2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Posen

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-57 Saturday morning.

Megan Hickey
CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on I- 57 in south suburban Posen Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involving a semi and a car occurred at about 4 a.m. near 147th Street. The crash investigation shut down southbound I-57 for hours and shortly before noon, one southbound lane was opened.

Police said the driver of the car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a semi-truck. The semi then crashed into a ditch, taking out a large stretch of guardrail in the process.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrong waycrashtrafficPosen
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Avalon Park
Popular YouTuber 'McSkillet' killed in wrong-way crash
Fourth teenager charged with murder in West Chicago homicide
CPS teaching assistant charged with sexually assaulting student
Woman sitting in car killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Gov. Rauner vetoes legislation barring tobacco sales to those under 21
The stories behind the Cubs' top Players Weekend nicknames
Tropical Storm Lane battering Hawaii
Show More
Lane closures for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project begin Sunday night
Chicago Archdiocese denies existence of "secret files"
Are CTA workers using vests & hats for prime parking spots?
Astros pitcher charged $1M for being 'Dodger Killer' at lunch in Beverly Hills
More News