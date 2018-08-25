2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Posen; SB lanes closed

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-57 Saturday morning.

Megan Hickey
CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on I- 57 in south suburban Posen Saturday morning and southbound lanes of the expressway are blocked, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involving a semi and a car occurred at about 4 a.m. near 147th Street. Southbound traffic is being diverted at 127th Street.

Police said the driver of the car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a semi-truck. The semi then crashed into a ditch, taking out a large stretch of guardrail in the process.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals. Their conditions are not known.
