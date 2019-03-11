2 injured when SUV crashes into river off I-55 near Pontiac

EMBED <>More Videos

Emergency crews were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55, just north of Pontiac in Livingston County.

A female driver and a passenger were hospitalized Monday afternoon when their SUV crashed on Interstate 55 and fell into the Vermillion River near Pontiac in Livingston County, according to the Illinois State Police.

Just before 1 p.m., the SUV was traveling on southbound I-55 near milepost 198 when it left the roadway, entered a ditch and came to a rest in the river.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash was immediately unknown, state police said.

The driver and passenger were transported to OSF St. James Medical Center with injuries.

Southbound lanes were closed for about an hour.

Pontiac is about two hours southwest of Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
livingston countyfreewaycrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
New Willowbrook health center opens
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Red Line commute disrupted by Addison track improvements
Tesla raising prices, not closing stores
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Show More
Justin Bieber reveals he's been 'struggling,' asks fans for prayers
Happiest cities in the US revealed in new report
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy appears in Rockford court Monday
Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos
Man narrowly escapes roof collapse in London
More TOP STORIES News