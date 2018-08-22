2 kids dead, pulled from Kankakee River in Indiana, report says

Two children pulled from the Kankakee River at the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife area near the Illinois-Indiana border have reportedly died. One of them was a 4-year-old boy.They were found around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Charges may be filed in this case Wednesday morning.According to the Northwest Indiana Times, two children died after they were pulled from the water.One of the children has been identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 4-year-old Levi Patillo from DeMotte, Ind. The coroner has not released any information on the second child.Last night, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was notified that two children were in danger of drowning in the river. They were found in the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area near the Newton County and Lake County line.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said a 34-year-old man is being held on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.His name is Eric Patillo. Although he shares the same last name as the child who has been named, police have not confirmed their relationship.