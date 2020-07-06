East Garfield Park crash leaves 2 dead, 1 critical

Police say the driver was speeding when their SUV lost control and hit a CTA pillar near Lake Street and Albany Ave on the city's West Side.

CHICAGO -- A man and woman were killed and another woman was critically injured in a high-speed crash Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man was speeding west in a Jeep SUV at 9:53 p.m. when it hit a parked vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police. The Jeep then hit a metal pillar before coming to a stop.

The driver, 24-year-old Kenny T. Partee of Lawndale, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled his death an accident.

Two women, 19 and 23, were passengers in the Jeep, officials said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the 23-year-old, Jasmine Wilson of East Garfield Park, died the next day.

The 19-year-old was in critical condition, police said.

The police department's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
