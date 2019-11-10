2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way I-65 crash near Crown Point

WINFIELD, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were killed and one injured after a crash involving a wrong-way-driver on I-65 in Northwest Indiana Sunday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Around 1 a.m., the driver of a 2015 Kia was driving in the wrong direction and collided with a Chevrolet Corvette in the southbound lanes near mile marker 248 in Winfield, police said.

Police said both the driver of the Kia and the driver of the Chevrolet were killed in the crash.



A person that was a passenger in the Chevrolet was injured and transported to the hospital, police said.

No further information was available.
