2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way I-65 crash near Crown Point

Around 1 a.m., the driver of a 2015 Kia was driving in the wrong direction and collided with a Chevrolet Corvette in the southbound lanes near mile marker 248 in Winfield, police said.
Police said both the driver of the Kia and the driver of the Chevrolet were killed in the crash.
Photos of the scene I-65 SB 248.5 mm 2015 silver Kia and a 2015 Corvette. Kia was traveling the wrong way. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. #dontdrinkanddrive @WBBM780Traffic @WGNMorningNews @cbschicago @nbcchicago @fox32news @ABC7Chicago @nwi @PostTrib @WGNtraffic @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/OB9Ta14w96— Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) November 10, 2019
A person that was a passenger in the Chevrolet was injured and transported to the hospital, police said.
No further information was available.