2 killed, 1 wounded in West Englewood shooting: police

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men were killed and one is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two men were killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:30 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Oakley Avenue and found three men inside an SUV in an empty lot, police said.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A third man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately released details about the fatalities.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimecrimeWest Englewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect to appear in court as Chicago prepares to say goodbye to 2 fallen officers
IL sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild with periods of light rain Thursday
Transgender student talks about journey of acceptance at Hinsdale South HS
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man beaten with hammer in Humboldt Park carjacking
Man curses out staffer, throws object in Luis Gutierrez's Logan Square office
Boyfriend of Waukegan mom charged in 4-year-old's death
Show More
Mysterious light seen in the sky above California
Group releases 1984 EPA letter about cancer-causing chemical in Willowbrook
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
ABC7 EXCLUSIVE: FBI investigating fraudulent signatures in 13th Ward race
More News