2 dead, 2 critically injured after wrong-way crash on Stevenson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died and two others were critically injured in a car crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Illinois State Police said the two killed in this wrong-way crash were the drivers of the vehicles involved; CFD said all four were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.Video from the scene showed a taxi cab and red Nissan Altima turned into mangled piles of metal-their fronts crumpled in, airbags deployed, car parts scattered across the roadway. Firefighters used jaws of life to pry open the taxi as two covered bodies were put into ambulances.State police said all southbound lanes on I-55 will be diverted off the expressway at Kedzie Avenue until investigators and the crash reconstruction team complete their work; a trooper said that could take two hours or longer.The California Avenue on-ramp one exit north of the crash was blocked off by state troopers, though police lights could be seen flashing on the expressway overhead as traffic crawled past.