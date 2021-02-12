Stevenson Expressway crash: 2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car plunges off I-55 in Chicago, landing on street below

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10330078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Milwaukee driver whose truck plunged 70 feet off an icy overpass is speaking out after the accident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed and two others injured after a car plunged off the Stevenson Expressway and landed on the road below Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.The car was driving inbound on the Stevenson when Illinois State Police said at about 4:15 a.m.it lost control near Ashland Avenue and landed on the street below at Archer Avenue and Street.A total of four people were in the car. Police said two people were killed, police said. The Chicago Fire Department said a 21-year-old woman and a man in his 20s were both transported to Stroger Hospital ins erious condition.Police have closed the Ashland northbound ramp to the Stevenson. Police said the car also hit a light tower and knocked out the lights on the Stevenson in both directions between Ashland and the Dan Ryan Expressway.