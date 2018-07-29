2 killed, 2 injured in head-on Far South Side crash

Two teens were killed and two other people injured in a crash on the Far South Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.Police said an 18-year-old man was driving a Subaru sedan at a high rate of speed northbound on Doty Avenue near 120th Street when it collided head on with a Chrysler 300 traveling south on Doty Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Fire officials said a high-performance car lost control in an area where cars are known to drag race.The Subaru driver and his 16-year-old passenger were both transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead. Authorities have not released their identities.The driver of the Chrysler, a 21-year-old man, and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were both transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.