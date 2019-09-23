2 killed, 2 wounded in Gary shooting

GARY, Ind. -- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:58 a.m. in the 1600-block of Connecticut Street, according to Gary police.

Kerry Rice Jr., 32, and another male victim were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, police and the Lake County coroner's office said. They were pronounced dead at the scene and both of their deaths were ruled homicides.

Rice lived in Gary, the coroner's office said. The other victim has not been identified.

Investigators also found another male gunshot victim nearby and a female gunshot victim "at a secondary location," according to police. They were both taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police did not release further details about the shooting but said the investigation is ongoing.

