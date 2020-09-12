chicago shooting

2 killed, 4 others wounded, including gunman, during small gathering in South Austin

ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team (WLS) -- A man opened fire during a small gathering, killing two people and wounding three others early Saturday morning in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. The alleged gunman was also wounded in the incident, officials say.

It began as an argument around 2:06 a.m in the 100 block of North Pine, police said.

During the shooting someone in the group returned fire and struck the gunman, officials said.

A woman, 47, sustained gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

A man, 35, was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.

Another man, 38, was shot in the back and is in good condition at Mount Sinai and a woman, 32 suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and is in good condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Another man of unknown age was shot in the thigh and is in good condition at Loyola Medical Center.

Police said the offender sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to a police source.

Area 4 Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth austinchicago shootingfatal shootinggun violencemass shootingshootingwoman killedchicago violenceman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
19 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
$50K reward offered in Chicago postal worker shooting
$10K reward offered in fatal Canaryville shooting of girl, 8
USPS mail carrier critically hurt in Burnside shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 800 nurses strike at University of Illinois Hospital
ISP Trooper struck by hit and run driver in stolen car
IL reports 2,121 new COVID-19 cases
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
Show More
Study: Restaurant dining linked to increased COVID-19 risk
12-year-old suspended for playing with toy gun during school Zoom session
19 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
DuPage County sees uptick in COVID cases, deaths
Man charged with arson in connection to Oregon wildfire
More TOP STORIES News