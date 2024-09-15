2 killed in I-80 crash in Tinley Park; all westbound lanes shut down at Harlem Avenue: ISP

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a crash in Interstate 80 in the south suburbs early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened on I-80 westbound between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park just before 4:30 a.m.

The crash involved an SUV and a semi, ISP said. What led up to the collision was not immediately clear.

Two people were pronounced dead.

All westbound lanes are closed at the scene, and the Harlem Avenue ramp is also shut down.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the crash.