Algonquin double homicide suspect arrested in Colorado; victims identified

Police say suspect Arin Fox lived with victims Leonard, Noreen Gilard
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect has been arrested in Colorado in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple in Algonquin, Illinois, police said Monday.

Algonquin police officers conducted a well-being check in the 600-block of Red Coach Lane at about 6 p.m. on Sunday and discovered two people,73-year-old Leonard Gilard and 69-year-old Noreen Gilard,, dead from apparent fatal wounds, police said.

Police said the suspect fled to Colorado and has been taken into custody and is awaiting extradition.

The suspect lived in the home with the victims but is not believed to be a family relation to them, police said.

Police said 39-year-old Arin Fox, stole the victims' car and drove it to Colorado.

Fox is being charged with four counts of first degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery.

Further details about the victims were not immediately available. An autopsy is scheduled for both victims.
