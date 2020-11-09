Algonquin double homicide suspect arrested in Colorado, police say

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect has been arrested in Colorado in connection with the deaths of two people in Algonquin, Illinois, police said Monday.Algonquin police officers conducted a well-being check in the 600-block of Red Coach Lane at about 6 p.m. on Sunday and discovered two people, a male victim and female victim, dead from apparent fatal wounds, police said.Police said the suspect fled to Colorado and has been taken into custody and is awaiting extradition.The suspect is being charged with four counts of first degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, once count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery.Further details about the victims were not immediately available and their identities have not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for both victims.