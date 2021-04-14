2 killed in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were fatally shot Wednesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.About 2:30 a.m., they were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7300-block of South Stewart Avenue, when someone fired into the vehicle and fled in a red SUV, Chicago police said.The two men attempted to drive off and struck several parked cars, police said. A 31-year-old man was struck in the armpit and a man, whose age is unknown, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.The 31-year-old was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the men.Area One detectives are investigating.