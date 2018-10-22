2 killed in head-on crash in unincorporated Homer Township

Two people were killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Homer Township Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were killed in a crash in unincorporated Homer Township Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

A 61-year-old man was heading northeast on Archer Avenue when he crossed the center lanes, and slammed head-on into a car driven by a 36-year-old woman who was heading southwest, police said. Police were notified of the crash at about 9:20 p.m.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the woman died at the scene. The identities of the two people killed have not yet been released.

State police cleared the scene after several hours of investigating. Authorities said they are looking into whether the driver was under the influence.
