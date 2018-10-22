2 killed in head-on crash in unincorporated Homer Township identified

Two people were killed in a crash in unincorporated Homer Township Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
A 62-year-old man in a Porche Boxster was heading northeast on Archer Avenue when he crossed the center lanes, and slammed head-on into a car driven by a 36-year-old woman in a Toyota Tercel who was heading southwest, police said. Police were notified of the crash at about 9:20 p.m.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the woman died at the scene.

The woman has been identified to the Will County Coroner as Jennifer Balice of Lemont and the man has been identified as Arunas Augustaitis of Elk Grove Village.

State police cleared the scene after several hours of investigating. Authorities said they are looking into whether the driver was under the influence.
