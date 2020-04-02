2 killed in I-80 wrong-way crash in Oak Forest amid heavy fog

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 in south suburban Oak Forest Wednesday night.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at I-57 as a vehicle going the wrong-way struck a vehicle driving eastbound.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, Illinois State Police said. Authorities have not released the identities of the two victims.

The crash occurred amid heavy fog in the area. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
