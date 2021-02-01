Husband, wife killed in Inverness house fire, neighbor says

INVERNESS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people killed in a house fire Sunday night in the Northwest suburbs.
Firefighters in Inverness battled the flames and the snow, but were not able to save the people inside.
A neighbor identified the victims as a husband and wife in their 80's.
It's not clear what started the fire.
The fire marshal is investigating.
No other information has been released about the fire or the victims at this time.
