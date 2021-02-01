deadly fire

Husband, wife killed in Inverness house fire, neighbor says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
INVERNESS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people killed in a house fire Sunday night in the Northwest suburbs.

Firefighters in Inverness battled the flames and the snow, but were not able to save the people inside.

RELATED: Space heater likely caused house fire that killed mother, 4 young girls, officials say

A neighbor identified the victims as a husband and wife in their 80's.

It's not clear what started the fire.

RELATED: Texas family without sense of smell escapes house fire

The fire marshal is investigating.

No other information has been released about the fire or the victims at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
invernessdeadly firehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Heater likely caused Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 children
Des Plaines house fire kills mother, 4 young girls
Officials: Cause of fire that killed Tony Hsieh undetermined
West Side leaves 2 dead; man escapes 2nd floor window
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
CPS remains in limbo as school reopening negotiations continue with CTU
Class action lawsuit filed against Robinhood for halting stocks
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
20 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized, recovering from 'operation'
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Show More
I-94 multi-car accident temporarily closes express lanes
Chicago Weather: Partial clearing, lake flurries Monday
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian zoo - video
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
Protestors call for rent, mortgage to be canceled
More TOP STORIES News