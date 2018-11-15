2 killed in Park Manor hit-and-run crash

Two people were killed ina hit-and-run crash in the Park Manor neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 1:04 a.m. in the 7100-block of South State Street. A car was speeding northbound and exiting the ramp on State Street when police said it hit another vehicle with two people inside.

Police said when they arrived they found two men, dead on the scene. One of the victims was 35 years old and the other was in his 40s.

The driver who caused the crash fled the scene and left their vehicle, a white four-door sedan, on the scene.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating. No one is in custody.
