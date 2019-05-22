2 killed in plane crash near Indianapolis Regional Airport

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A small plane has crashed near Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County, killing both people on board.

The twin-engine propeller aircraft went down about a half mile from that airport shortly after takeoff Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities said the rural location made it difficult for first responders to get on scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating, which officials say is standard procedure for a plane crash.

So far, no word on what caused that deadly crash.
